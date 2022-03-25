Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,393 in the last 365 days.

Moroccan Sahara: Government Appreciates Spain's Positive Positions and Constructive Commitments (Official)

Moroccan Sahara: Government Appreciates Spain's Positive Positions and Constructive Commitments (Off

MOROCCO, March 25 - The government appreciates the positive positions and constructive commitments of the Spanish government on the Moroccan Sahara issue, said Thursday in Rabat, Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas.

"The government highly appreciates the positive positions and constructive commitments of the Spanish government on the Moroccan Sahara issue, contained in the message sent to HM King Mohammed VI by the president of the Spanish government, H.E. Pedro Sanchez," he said at a press briefing following the Government Council.

The content of this message "allows us to consider a clear and ambitious roadmap to engage in a lasting bilateral partnership with Spain," added the Minister Delegate.

In a message addressed to HM King Mohammed VI, the president of the Spanish government had stressed that "he recognizes the importance of the Sahara issue for Morocco," adding, as such, that "Spain considers the Moroccan autonomy initiative, presented in 2007, as the most serious, realistic and credible basis for resolving the dispute".

MAP 24 March 2022

You just read:

Moroccan Sahara: Government Appreciates Spain's Positive Positions and Constructive Commitments (Official)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.