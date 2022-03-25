Coupling Agents Market Revenue, USD 698.5 Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coupling Agents Market is forecast to reach USD 698.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for high-quality performance bonding agents is one of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the market.

Coupling agents chemically bond different materials together, even in harsh environmental conditions. When plastic composites are made with wood fibers, inorganic reinforcements, or other fillers, they tend to separate from the base and make the composites weak. These agents increase the time that it takes for dissimilar materials to fail in service.

The improvements are measured in orders of magnitude. Many of our modern high-performance plastics would not exist without these agents. There are some special cases where polymeric agents can react with metal oxides, amines, or with themselves to form cross linked composite structures that have commercial value as well as great scientific interest. The best coupling agents for many polymers are based on silane chemistry. Some other materials that are claimed to act as coupling agents must be carefully checked for durability, especially in wet or humid environments. This is because they do give some short term property and even processing improvements, but they may not last long as actual durable coupling agents.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Key participants include Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Gelest Inc., Shin-Etsu ChemicalsCo., Ltd., Jingzhou Jianghan Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., WD Silicone Company Limited, Nanjing Union Silicon Chemical Co. Ltd., and Nanjing Shuguang Chemical Group Co., Ltd. The other players in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the products, the sulfur silane accounts for the largest market share of ~26% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with the highest rate of 4.4% during the forecast period. Sulfur silanes are used as agents for bonding active silicas to polymers. They are known to be used majorly in the rubber industry for decades. Moreover, with the innovation of “green tire technology,” higher demands have naturally been placed on these sulfur-functional silanes.

Sulfur silicane vulcanization is a crosslinking method and is used in many fields of application, mainly owing to the outstanding dynamic properties of the resulting parts. Since sulfur-functional silanes can participate directly in sulfur vulcanization, these substances have become the ideal coupling agent for the silica-filled rubber compounds.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in the demand for coupling agents will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The rising population, growing industrialization, and urbanization, coupled with the expanding chemicals & materials, construction, food processing, and other industries in the region will also escalate the growth of the market. The market in China is expected to be on surging trend owing to growth in the automotive sector and growing disposable income. Also, the increase in the packaging industry and growth in the construction industries are contributing to market growth in China.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Coupling Agents market on the basis of product type, formulation, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Amino Silane

Sulfur Silane

Epoxy Silane

Vinyl Silane

Others

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Powder

Granular

Liquid

End-Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Rubber & Plastics

Release Agent

Adhesives & Sealants

Inks, Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

