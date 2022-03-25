Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Size, Share, Growth Rate Key Drivers & Trend Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

Sheet molding compound (SMC) refers to reinforced polyester containing carbon or glass fibers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2028,” published by Reports and Data, is a detailed account of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market. The report sheds light on the core structure of the market and comments on the latest and upcoming market trends. Besides, the report thoroughly studies the key market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges & threats, revenue CAGR, changes in production & consumption rates, and latest product and technological innovations. The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market is segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application range, end-use landscape, and geography. It further highlights the market’s highly competitive environment and provides insightful information on the leading market players. Key strategic initiatives undertaken by these players, such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & collaborations, new product launches, joint ventures, R&D activities, and government deals & contracts, have been mentioned in the report.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report:

IDI Composites International

Magna

Menzolit

Continental Structural Plastics

Premix

Polynt

Molymer SSP

ASTAR

Core Molding Technologies

Lorenz

MCR

Zhenshi Group Huamei New Materials

Yueqing SMC & BMC

Changzhou Tianma Group

Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.

Huayuan Group

JIANGSU BI-GOLD New Materials

Changzhou Rixin Group

SIDA Composites

Devi Polymers

The global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market research report is an investigative study that includes accurate market insights, crucial market facts, and key statistical information to offer clear picture of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) market to readers, clients, industry professionals, stakeholders, and businesses.

Market Overview:

Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.

Types:

General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

End-Use:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Wastewater

Transportation

Aviation and Defense

Healthcare

Others

Major Regions covered in the report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

