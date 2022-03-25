Industrial Air Purifiers Market Analysis by Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020-2027

Industrial Air Purifiers Market

rise in intensity in air pollution globally boosts the demand for industrial air purifiers, which is a major factor contributing toward the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global industrial air purifiers Market report outlines the evolution of industrial air purifiers industry by type, applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market till 2027. industrial air purifiers Market reports present the revenue opportunities in the industrial air purifiers industry through 2020-2027, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, vertical and End users.

industrial air purifiers market size is expected to reach $4,164.2 million in 2027 from $2,711.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 34.1% share of the global industrial air purifiers market.

The global industrial air purifiers market is segmented into type, portability, end-user industry, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into molecular and particulate. Depending on portability, it is classified into portable and non-portable. On the basis of end-user industry, it is differentiated into food & beverage, metal processing, agriculture, construction, and others.

Depending on type, the molecular industrial air purifiers segment held major share of the market in 2019. Considering the portability segment, the non-portable air purifiers segment generated the highest revenue during 2019, owing to high adoption of these equipment in large industrial spaces. However, with constant developments in filter technologies and increase in filtration capacities of portable purifiers, the demand for portable industrial filters is projected to surge during the forecast period.

Industrial air purifier is a devices that aids in maintaining the indoor air quality of industrial workshops, which are contaminated by pollutants generated in various industrial processes such as metal processing, food & beverage processing, welding fumes, and volatile solvents. Industrial air purifiers majorly constitute high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and molecular filters. Molecular filters assist in trapping fumes, oil mist, and mold spores, whereas, particulate filters trap larger particles of dust and metal particles. Therefore, industrial air purifiers provide clean air for industrial workers to prevent health risks such as pollen allergies and asthma.

The countries such as China and India have major manufacturing industries, and employ millions of individuals. Thus, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the industrial air purifiers industry in 2019. However, the LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in manufacturing activities. Furthermore, the U.S. and China trade war has led various U.S.-based manufacturers to close their production units in China and establish them in Latin America, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industrial air purifiers market growth in LAMEA during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the molecular segment dominated the global industrial air purifiers market share in 2019.

• On the basis of portability, the portable air purifiers segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

• Depending on end-user industry, the metal processing segment garnered major share of the industrial air purifiers market in 2019.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019.

• LAMEA is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players :

Camfil, Honeywell International Inc., SPX Corporation, Trotec GmbH, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Euromate BV, VFA Solutions B.V., AAF International, Airoshine Air Purifiers, and Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare).

