Hematology Diagnostics Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Market size – USD 3,772.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trend – Rising prevalence of blood disorders

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hematology diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 5,758.6 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Demand for hematological diagnostics is expected to increase, owing to rising awareness about blood disorders among healthcare providers and patients, which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Hematology diagnostic procedures are widely used to diagnose blood-related disorders such as anemia, blood cancer such as leukemia, and bleeding disorders such as blood clotting disorders and hemophilia. Apart from disease detection, hematology diagnostics aid in proper blood count and characterization of blood cells. The widely used hematology diagnostic systems include hemostasis, immunohematology, hematology reagents, and hematology rapid tests.

Hematology refers to the study of blood, blood-related diseases, and blood components, and hematology diagnostics include a wide array of advanced hematology tests performed using whole blood, urine, serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and other bodily fluids. These tests involve use of different In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) technologies, such as flow cytometry, blood analysis, immunodiagnostics, hemostasis, and molecular diagnostics, to diagnose problems pertaining to blood and its components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, lymph, plasma, and platelets.

Use of hematology diagnostics has increased in recent times, owing to increasing incidence of blood disorders. Factors such as an aging population, technological developments, and increasing need for better healthcare facilities are likely to boost the global hematology diagnostics market. The global market is also being driven by increasing government initiatives across the world to boost healthcare infrastructure. However, high costs of diagnostics and lack of coverage for diagnostic procedures in health insurance plans in many countries are two major challenges limiting revenue growth of the global hematology diagnostics market. Moreover, lack of public awareness about hematology diagnostics is also expected to restrict market revenue growth to some extent.

Several new products and technologies have been introduced in the market in recent times, which are expected to revolutionize laboratory hematology workflow and standards. The capabilities of new automated technologies to go beyond established approaches, such as cellular analysis and manual assessment, are expected to increase adoption of hematology diagnostics.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Hematology Diagnostics market are:

Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Boule Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Drew Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., HemoCue AB, Horiba Ltd., EKF Diagnostics, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others.Major companies operating in the market are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, acquisitions, and mergers to strengthen their market position and expand revenue shares.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Hematology Diagnostics market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Hematology Diagnostics Market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Full Blood Count Testing

Hemoglobin Testing

Blood Glucose Testing

Renal Profiling

Vitamin B12 Deficiency Testing

Other Test Types

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

