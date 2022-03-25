Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market Size, Developments Status, Trends and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of disruptive behavior disorders globally and increasing demand for treatment of same are expected to fuel market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global disruptive behavior disorder treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factor driving market revenue growth is rising prevalence of disruptive behavior disorders globally. Moreover, increasing awareness about the disorder and its treatment dispersed by health organizations will augment market growth.

Disruptive behavioral disorders are a form of psychological disorder that often affects children in preschool and elementary school. A disruptive behavioral disorder can be diagnosed if a child exhibits especially challenging behavior, such as severe outbursts and long tantrums that are difficult for caregivers to control and are not typical for the child's developmental stage and age. A variety of rehabilitation programs are available, most of which concentrate on the individual's environment as well as their own behavior.

Some comorbid psychological problems can be treated with drug therapies, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors for depressive symptoms, and mood stabilizers for conditions including depression. Growing awareness of disruptive behavior disorder and the need to remedy it is propelling the disruptive behavior disorder treatment market growth.

Over the projected period, market growth will be accelerated by rising awareness of the benefits of disruptive behavior disorder care and active participation of NGOs in improving treatment facilities. For example, the Smart Website of Strongest Families Finland Canada (SFFC) is a research program that focuses on parent preparation for destructive behavior in school-aged children in order to avoid oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

Furthermore, revenue growth is projected to be fueled by increasing number of children and adolescents diagnosed with mental disorders around the world. The industry will see new possibilities when disruptive behavior disorder treatment is combined with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). This will help in development of alternative treatments for children dealing with traumatic conditions as they will be under constant supervision of a caring doctor.

The mental health of children is frequently ignored and disorderly conduct is frequently dismissed as childish behavior. The market may face significant challenges due to a lack of accurate diagnosis and knowledge that children also need mental health treatment. Improper therapies, lack of investments, and limited diagnosis are expected to limit the disruptive behavior disorder treatment market's growth to a significant extent going ahead.

Top companies profiled in the global Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment industry analysis report:

Highland Ridge Hospital, INTEGRIS Health, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Lakeview Health Addiction Treatment and Recovery, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Alliance Health Midwest Behavioral Health, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Boston Children's Hospital, and Springwoods Behavioral Health.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Intermittent Explosive Disorder

Conduct Disorder

Oppositional Defiant Disorder

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

Medication Management

Parenting Modification

Social & Emotional Skills Training

Comprehensive Evaluation

Individual Therapy

Family Therapy

Group Therapy

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Disruptive Behavior Disorder Treatment Market Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

