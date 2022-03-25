Submit Release
UNIUM(UNM) Lists UNM on MEXC Global Exchange

UNIUM's virtual asset UNM has been listed on the MEXC Global exchange.

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNIUM announced on its official Twitter account that UNM has been added to its transaction list on MEXC and trading is now available in the market for UNM/USDT pairs.

UNIUM is a blockchain technology-based NFT platform that gives digital assets a unique recognition value and uses NFT tokens to create and trade various content for influencers and artists.

The project aims to create an ecosystem where influencers and fans can closely communicate through their products and provides opportunities for users to search for NFTs that they like and buy while sellers can turn their digital assets into an NFT and sell them on the marketplace.

Providing influencer collaborated NFT with benefits and with an environment where both users and influencers can maximize profits by selling the products is what differentiates UNIUM from other NFT marketplaces.

In 2022, UNIUM is planning on introducing various NFTs through collaborating with many creative influencers to build a stronger and unique ecosystem of UNIUM.

Media Contact

Company Name: UNIUM PTE. LTD

Contact Person: DAVID KIM

Email: david@unium.finance

Phone: +82 10-3925-5784

Website: https://unium.finance/

SOURCE: UNIUM PTE. LTD


