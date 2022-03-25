Transplant Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising incidences of infectious diseases and surging number of organ transplantation procedures are expected to propel market growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 7.08 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Global market revenue growth is majorly attributed to surging number of organ transplantation procedures, rise in awareness about organ donation, increasing burden of infectious diseases, and surging prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. Rising adoption of pre-transplant diagnostics, growing demand for high-throughput transplant diagnostic tools, technological advancements in diagnostic solutions, and rising cases of complications associated with organ transplantation are other crucial factors driving demand for transplant diagnostics.

Transplant diagnostics are diagnostic tools and techniques used to improve the effectiveness of transplantation procedures. These techniques are extensively used in pre-transplant screening for donor eligibility, immunogenetics testing, Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) tests, etc. They further help to identify post-transplant acute rejection and aid in the management of immunosuppression levels in transplant patients. Furthermore, these tests eliminate chances of several complications such as infection or graft failure. Rising adoption of next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology for their advantages over traditional methods like HLA typing, growing adoption of personalized medicine and stem cell therapy, and rise in government funding for healthcare R&D activities are expected to continue to support market growth going ahead.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Immucor Transplant Diagnostics, Inc., Qiagen N.V., BioMérieux SA, GenDx, Omixon Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., CareDx, Luminex Corporation, Hologic Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareDx, Biofortuna, Takara Bio, and BAG Healthcare are major players in the market.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Transplant Diagnostics market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Transplant Diagnostics market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

By Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Molecular Assay Technologies

PCR-based Molecular Assays

Real-time PCR

Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR

Sequence-specific Primer-PCR

Others

Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Next-generation Sequencing

Sanger Sequencing

Others

Non-molecular Assay Technologies

By Transplant Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid Organ Transplantation

Heart Transplantation

Lung Transplantation

Liver Transplantation

Kidney Transplantation

Pancreas Transplantation

Others

Bone marrow Transplantation

Stem Cell Transplantation

Soft Tissue Transplantation

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Applications

Pre-transplantation Diagnostics

Blood Profiling

Infectious Disease Testing

Histocompatibility Testing

Post-transplantation Diagnostics

Research Applications

By End-use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Independent Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

