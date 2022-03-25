Global Structured Cabling Market is expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structured cabling market is projected to reach USD 15.0 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 11.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027. Major factors driving the growth of the market include growing trend of data center convergence penetrating IT infrastructure market and rising emergency of smart cities.
“The products segment is projected to lead the global Structured Cabling Market during the forecast period”
Structured cabling products such as cables, communication outlets, racks & cabinets, and others are being widely used in residential & commercial, IT & telecommunications, and other verticals to set up the communication & IT network infrastructure. Additionally, most of the R&D spent by the key players is specifically toward the products of the structured cabling market. Multiple product launches, product developments, and other inorganic strategies adopted by the key players are primarily related to the product segment. For instance, in August 2021, Belden Inc. launched the OptiTuff Mini Fiber Cable solution. Owing to these factors, the products segment is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period.
“Other cable type to witness the highest CAGR in structured cabling market during the forecast period.”
The other cable types include Category 7, Category 7A, and Category 8. Category 7 cables are always shielded, and support higher bandwidths and significantly faster transmission speeds than Category 6 cables by utilizing the newest widely available Ethernet technology. Categories 7A are capable of 40 Gigabit (Gbps) speeds over 50 meters and 100 Gbps up to 15 meters; whereas, Category 8 has a bandwidth of up to 2 GHz (2000 MHz) over 30 meters and a data rate of up to 40 Gbps. These cable type are essential for faster data transmission. Thus, the other cable type to witness the highest CAGR in structured cabling market during the forecast period.
“The IT & Telecommunications vertical is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period”
Globally, there has been an increase in the number of subscribers in the telecommunications sector who are demanding for high -speed internet connection due to which telecom operators are upgrading their network infrastructure. As stated by the International Telecommunication Unit, approximately 4.9 billion people i.e., 63% of the world’s population – is using the Internet in 2021.Moreover, trends and technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things are forcing data center operators to evolve day by day. A well-planned structured cabling system can be capable of adhering to the changing needs of data centers, which are driven by new trends such as 5G, IoT, and AR & VR. Owing to this, the IT & Telecommunications vertical is projected to lead the global structured cabling market during the forecast period.
“Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the structured cabling market by 2027”
In 2027, North America is projected to hold the largest share of the overall structured cabling market. The major factor contributing to this growth is the presence of several key players in North America with a broad structured cabling product portfolio for various industries. Additionally, the growing demand for mobile data through wireless connectivity has led to an increase in spending on wireless telecommunications and data communication equipment, which has propelled the growth in the US. Further, according to Cloud Scene, as of February 2022, there were nearly 8,347 data centers globally out of which 2762 are present in the US.
In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the structured cabling marketplace.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives – 32%, Directors– 40%, and Others – 28%
• By Region: North America – 37%, APAC – 40%, Europe – 15%, and RoW – 8%
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Legrand (France), Nexans (France), Panduit Corp. (US), Belden Inc. (US), R&M (Switzerland), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), The Siemon Company (US); are some of the key players in the structured cabling market.
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the structured cabling market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Research Coverage:
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the structured cabling market based on solution type, cable type, vertical, and region. It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the structured cabling market. It also analyzes product launches, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions, carried out by the key players to grow in the market.
