Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Report by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market by Location, Equipment Type, Pipe Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion in 2027 from $1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 37.4% share of the global water pipeline leak detection systems market.

Based on the equipment type, the acoustic leak detectors segment holds the major market share, as these systems have been in the market for a long time and offer reliable leak detection results. In addition, the technological advancements in acoustic sensor technologies provide highly efficient results and is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market globally.

Water pipeline leak detection systems assist in determining the location of leakages in underground and over ground pipelines. The direct loss of water through leakages not only causes wastage of treated water but also leads to wastage of energy and revenue associated with water conveyance and treatment. Moreover, water pipeline leak detection systems are available in two basic types namely, acoustic and non-acoustic within which acoustic leak detectors are most widely utilized, owing to their simplicity in operation. Leak detection audits are also carried out periodically to collect leakage data, which makes it easy to identify and isolate problematic areas in water conveyance system.

Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the water pipeline leak detection systems market. The U.S. is a major contributor toward the water pipeline leak detection systems industry mainly owing to the aging water infrastructure in the country. The current water conveyance system in the U.S. was constructed in 1970s. An old water pipeline is expected to develop cracks and holes due to degradation of the pipe material. However, the European countries such as the UK, Germany, and others also provide significant contribution toward the growth of the water pipeline leak detection market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, the major end-user companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, the UK, and others are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is likely to hinder the growth of the market during 2020.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By location, the underground segment dominated the global water pipeline leak detection systems market share in 2019.

• On the basis of equipment type, the acoustic valves segment is expected to generate high revenue, globally.

• Depending on pipe location, the underground segment garnered major share of the water pipeline leak detection systems market in 2019.

• Based on the end user, the non-residential segment garnered highest revenue during 2019.

Key players :

Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Atmos International Limited, Gutermann AG, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Mueller Water Products Inc., Ovarro Limited, QinetiQ Group plc, Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, TTK S.A.S., and Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)_______________________________________________________________________________________________

