OfficeXtend™: Helping Companies Find Customized Services During the Great Resignation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking your company to new heights during the Great Resignation can prove challenging unless you find the right help. OfficeXtend™ assists businesses across all industries to find remote specialists, creating an extension that ensures your company stays competitive at incredible rates.
With customized services and a hands-on approach, players from all major industries find the resources they require to continue running efficiently at OfficeXtend™. Their team of experienced professionals distributed worldwide serves significant sectors. Each team member has the training and preparedness to plug into your remote workspace immediately and effortlessly. Their training includes awareness of the dangers of the cyber security landscape and how to ensure the security compliance of your business.
Understanding the Great Resignation
The higher-than-usual resignations across several industries in the past year seem set to continue throughout 2022. According to these statistics published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.5 million resignations took place in November 2021 alone, caused by several cultural and labor shifts.
There are several reasons why people are resigning from their jobs, and pay is not the only one. Resignations are not limited to low-wage workers. Professionals are also opting to leave their well-paid jobs. Reasons why they go range from escaping a feeling of being stuck, searching for a less toxic work culture, or wanting to strike out independently in their field. Other reasons people state includes job insecurity, lack of innovation, and failure to recognize performance.
As employees take the time to consider what types of jobs they want, companies cannot afford to minimize the services they offer since customer satisfaction is paramount to their growth and profits. Whatever the causes of employee resignations, companies still need to provide their customers with the same levels of services as before.
According to OfficeXtend™, there is a mixed profile of people quitting their jobs right now. They expand on this by adding, “For us, it is not surprising that many Baby Boomers decided to take early retirement in 2020. Moreover, Gen Zers are looking for more flexible working hours and don’t want to feel stuck in their job; that is why we have seen larger resignations in this group of workers that are still in their teens or early twenties.”
OfficeXtend™ continues, “We are also not surprised that more women currently resign than men. One reason is that they have decided to stay at home and care for aging parents or their children. There is also a growing number of women moving into the business space. Women-owned small businesses get extra support from OfficeXtend™ as they grow their startups. OfficeXtend™ is also a women-owned company.
The industries affected most by the Great Resignation include hotels, restaurants, healthcare, retail, food services, transportation, manufacturing, and education, but according to OfficeXtend™, no business is immune.
Outsourcing and Overcoming the Great Resignation
Staff retention and employing new employees are some ways to counter shortages. But, companies cannot afford to place a hold on the services they provide to their customers. The services provided by virtual assistants are essential to keeping their businesses running effectively, particularly if they require extensive and crucial services like customer service support, chat support, bookkeeping, and administrative services.
OfficeXtend™ also provides virtual assistance to architectural firms. Those services include drafting and rendering to nationwide clients. An experienced dedicated team highly proficient in using AutoCAD, Revit, ArchiCAD, Sketch Up and 3Ds Max has helped various architectural and design firms grow and expand at significantly lower rates.
The ease with which clients can request these services is exceptional. Submitting a request is free, and you just need to provide your requirements and criteria. OfficeXtend™ matches the most suitable agents to your request allowing complimentary interviews before you decide. All services are free to start with no upfront deposits.
The highly trained professionals are ready to adapt to your company standards and structure, but they can offer recommendations if required for safety measures, standards, and procedures. OfficeXtend™ has a range of helpful tools for clients and a weekly billing system
Affordable rates are one of the significant benefits of outsourcing and using virtual assistants, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses.
With a team of experienced professionals serving major industries, OfficeXtend™ is fully equipped and ready to plug into your remote workspace and take your business to another level.
About OfficeXtend™:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, OfficeXtend™ is a women-owned company providing nationwide services to all major industries. Our passion is to help small businesses have access to endless resources and utilize OfficeXtend™ as an extension of their company.
Since its founding, OfficeXtend™ has assisted thousands of businesses with invaluable resources.
Small and medium-sized businesses have the business support they need, including virtual administrative support, highly skilled appointment setters, customer service, chat support, bookkeepers, architectural services, and everything else a business might need.
Remote specialists pass a strict vetting process to ensure they have the experience and qualifications to meet the needs of major industries. The world is going remote and our company since its founding has always operated this way. We are here to guide you and ease you into this process.
The affordable rates make OfficeXtend™ ideal for smaller businesses. OfficeXtend™ has assisted on projects that included top brands such as Holiday Inn, Hyatt, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Farmers Insurance, and many more! Most importantly, clients have a choice, allowing them to decide on their preferred outsourced virtual agent to ensure they are the right fit for their company.
We are the only company of its kind that offers you free interviews, scalable hours, no deposits, and the ability to cancel at any time should you not be happy with our services.
