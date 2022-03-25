Construction Drone Market 2030 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts

Global Construction Drone Market

increase in adoption of construction drones in the construction and infrastructure sectors. In addition, rapid urbanization along with population growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- global construction drone market size was valued at $4,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,968.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. Construction drone enables construction teams to get holistic view of construction site, materials, people, and machinery, thereby assuring workplace safety and security. Construction drones are increasingly being used for applications such surveying lands, geographical mapping, and inspection of infrastructure due to the advantages such as real-time data acquisition, accurate image capturing, and accessibility to hazardous areas.

This research report will give you deep insights about the construction drone market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Rise in demand for construction drones is attributed to development of the construction industry around the globe, which leads to rise in the need for surveying of vast land mass containing uneven ground and rocky obstacles. These tasks can be performed efficiently and quickly by construction drones as compared to humans. For instance, in September 2019, Survey of India (SoI) and National Mapping Agency (NMA) launched a program for large-scale mapping (LSM) in the country, which is expected to use professional grade construction drones. This is expected to drive the growth of construction drone market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the construction drone market, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market throughout the year. This has further affected the demand for construction drones from the developing countries, including India and China, thereby, halting the production activities. In addition, the disruption of supply chains is causing hindrance in production of the construction drones around the globe. All these factors together are anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global construction drone market in 2019, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 41.0% share of the global market, followed by North America and Europe respectively. Also, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. The developing countries such as India, Indonesia, and China have been recognized as the lucrative markets for construction drone, owing to rapid technological development. China is the major shareholder in the construction drone market, in terms of consumption and manufacturing. Furthermore, the developing economies, such as China and India, are expected to support market expansion, owing to increase in demand for new roads and highway construction. For instance, in October 2018, India planned to build a four-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra in Assam state, which is estimated to be completed by 2026.

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction drone market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the rotary-wing drones segment dominated the construction drone market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, land surveying has garnered highest share of revenue in 2019.

• By end user, the residential segment registered highest revenue in 2019.

• Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The key players within the construction drone market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the construction drone industry.

key players :

3D Robotics, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., DJI, FLIR Systems, Inc., Insitu, Inc., Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc., Parrot Drones, PrecisionHawk, Trimble Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. .

