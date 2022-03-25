Utilities Security Market 2022: Top Players, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities - 2029

AMR Logo

The report analyses the competitive structure of the utilities security industry and provides the profiles of major players operating in the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in security breaches and surge in government initiatives, such as Make in India, are expected to boost the utilities security market in the near future. However, lack of skilled labor is anticipated to hinder this growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, higher involvement of industry players in the utility sector to reduce carbon footprints is a major opportunity for market development.

The global utilities security market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into physical security and cyber security. The end user segment includes oil & gas, electricity, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global utilities security market include Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security Systems, Honeywell Security, Qognify, Tyco International, Kratos Defense & Defense Solution Inc., Industry Defender Inc., IndigoVision Group PLC, Waterfall Security Solution Limited, and Schneider Electric SA.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global utilities security market.

• In-depth analysis is done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

• Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

