SB1100 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to amend 16.705 (9), 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 14.57, 14.69, 20.517, 20.923 (4) (c) 7., 25.52, 71.07 (4s), 71.07 (4w), 71.10 (4) (ct) and (cu), 71.28 (4s), 71.28 (4w), 71.30 (3) (ct) and (cu), 71.47 (4s), 71.47 (4w), 71.49 (1) (ct) and (cu) and 230.08 (2) (en) of the statutes; Relating to: creating WisEARNS and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue
|3/24/2022 Sen.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Sen.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|895
