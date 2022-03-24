Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Support for Dads in Schools Violence Prevention Program

Las Vegas, NV - Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced his support for the Dads in Schools program, which trains volunteers to be a safe resource on school campuses. AG Ford, who has raised four boys with his wife, released a video in conjunction with the program urging men to volunteer and act as positive role models for children in their community. 

"I am thrilled to lend my support to a program with such capacity to do good as Dads in Schools," said AG Ford. "As a father, I believe it is important to take all the steps that we can to protect children and give them a safe and welcoming environment to learn. As your attorney general, I urge any Nevadan that can participate to do so and to take steps to keep Nevada safe for our most precious resource - our children." 

The program, which is partnering with the Clark County School District, is designed to have a "prevention by presence" impact on school safety. Those interested in volunteering for Dads in Schools can do so here. Volunteers must be willing to undergo training and successfully pass a background check.

