When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 23, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 24, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfites Company Name: SunTree Snack Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dried Sweetened Strawberries

Company Announcement

SunTree Snack Foods LLC, of Phoenix, AZ, is recalling Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries, because the product contains undeclared sulfite. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product Label Lot Code UPC Best By Date Product Size Good & Gather Dried Sweetened Strawberries Target 88514 085239182840 10/01/2022 10/04 - 10/07/2022 10/11 - 10/14/2022 4 ounces Target 86061 085239182840 09/01/2022 4 ounces

The recalled packages are resealable stand up pouches that were distributed to retail stores nationally. SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health. No illnesses nave Deen reported to date.

The recall was initiated due to Florida's Department of Agriculture performing a sampling. The results of the sampling indicated the above lots contained sulfites that were not declared on the label.

Consumers who have purchased the above listed items with the above lot code and expiration date are urged to dispose of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-480-719-6900 x 219 Monday — Friday 8:00 am — 6:00 pm CST or Guest Services at 1-800-440-0680.