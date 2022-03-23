When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 23, 2022
Product Type: Food & Beverages Fruit/Fruit Product
Allergens
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sulfite and unapproved dye E123
Company Name: A&C Best Food Trading Inc.
Brand Name: A&C Best Food Trading Inc.

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today alerted consumers that A&C Best Food Trading Inc., located at 36-08 Review Ave in Long Island City, New York 11101, is recalling “Wife Plum” due to the presence of undeclared sulfites and unallowed dye E123. People who have severe sensitivity to sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product. To date, no illnesses have been reported to this Department in connection with this product.

The recalled “Wife Plum” is packaged in clear plastic jar which weighs approximately one pound. The product is coded “2021/10/15” stamped on the bottom of the jar. The product was distributed nationally.

Routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed the product contained high levels of sulfites which were not declared on the label. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics and sensitive individuals.

Consumers who are sensitive to sulfites and have purchased “Wife Plum” should not consume it. Consumers with questions about the recalled product may contact Allen Lin, Manager at (917) 418-1115 or may email the distributor at hengwen315701@gmail.com.

