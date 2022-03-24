Submit Release
03/24/2022 - Honoring Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from the United States President Joe Biden that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff to honor: 

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright

Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:

Sunset, Sunday, March 27, 2022

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html

