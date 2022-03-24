DHHL News Release: Kapolei Traffic Calming Survey Work

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Austin, Tsutsumi & Associates, Inc, will conduct traffic data collection field observations in its Maluʻōhai subdivision in Kapolei, Oʻahu from Tuesday, March 29, 2022 through Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

The Data collection entails the installation of a camera and pneumatic tube along Kaiau Avenue to capture turning movement count and speed information. Additionally, one engineer will conduct walking field observations in the homestead community.

Data collected from the survey will be used as part of an initiative to design traffic-calming measures for the subdivision.

Area residents should expect redirected traffic and slightly slower traffic conditions during camera installation and removal.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]