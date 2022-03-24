Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Cruelty to a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21B5007107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June                                   

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Approximately December 3, 2021, Unknown Time

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, VT

VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child

 

ACCUSED: Jeanne Bergeron                                                 

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: Less than 10-years-old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 10, 2021, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified of a suspected cruelty case involving a juvenile victim. Detectives along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation into the reported abuse. Subsequent to the investigation, Jeanne Bergeron (61) of Brandon, VT was issued a citation on March 23, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. Bergeron is scheduled to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 2, 2022 at 1000 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  May 2, 2022 at 1000 hours           

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West

Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks

124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701

802-585-8600 (WC)

 

