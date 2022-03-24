New Haven Barracks / Cruelty to a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:21B5007107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Approximately December 3, 2021, Unknown Time
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, VT
VIOLATION: Cruelty to a Child
ACCUSED: Jeanne Bergeron
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: Less than 10-years-old
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 10, 2021, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified of a suspected cruelty case involving a juvenile victim. Detectives along with the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation into the reported abuse. Subsequent to the investigation, Jeanne Bergeron (61) of Brandon, VT was issued a citation on March 23, 2022 for the above mentioned charges. Bergeron is scheduled to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 2, 2022 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 2, 2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Jacqueline June
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
802-585-8600 (WC)