Ruiz Calls for Equitable Procurement Process for Federal Infrastructure Dollars

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz advanced a concurrent resolution today urging the Governor, Board of Public Utilities and Commissioners to increase small business and female, minority and veteran-owned business participation in procurements supported by funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“New Jersey will receive at least $13.5 billion from the federal infrastructure bill, which will not only fund pressing transportation projects and long overdue improvements but will also create countless jobs around the state. It is imperative that when we begin to contract out these projects we are facilitating an equitable, inclusive procurement process. Far too often small businesses and those owned by minorities, women or veterans are left out or left behind, unable to compete with larger entities with longstanding government relationships,” said Senator Ruiz (D-Essex). “It is immensely important that we are maximizing the benefit of these federal dollars, while upholding our renewed commitment to these types of businesses, by ensuring they are given a fair chance to take part in these historic infrastructure investments.”