AB1121 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24
WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to renumber and amend 40.05 (2) (ar); to amend 40.02 (27), 40.02 (48) (b) 3., 40.02 (48) (c), 40.05 (1) (b) 1., 40.23 (3) (a), 40.28 (1) (a) 2. and 40.73 (1) (am) 3.; and to create 40.02 (17) (n), 40.02 (48) (am) 23., 40.02 (48) (b) 5., 40.05 (1) (a) 7., 40.05 (1) (b) 1a., 40.05 (2) (ap), 40.05 (2) (ar) 2., 40.23 (3) (c), 40.65 (4w), 59.52 (8m) and 111.70 (4) (bn) of the statutes; Relating to: classifying county jailers as protective occupation participants under the Wisconsin Retirement System and the treatment of county jailers under the Municipal Employment Relations Act. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/24/2022 Asm.
|Fiscal estimate received
|3/15/2022 Asm.
|Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1
|911
