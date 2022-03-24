AB1125 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2022-03-24

WISCONSIN, March 24 - An Act to repeal 134.65 (8) and 139.75 (14); to renumber and amend 134.65 (1); to amend 134.65 (title), 134.65 (1m), 134.65 (1r), 134.65 (4), 134.65 (5m), 134.65 (6), 134.66 (1) (g), 139.75 (1), 139.75 (2), 139.75 (4) (a), 139.75 (4) (b), 139.75 (4) (c), 139.75 (5), 139.75 (6), 139.75 (7), 139.75 (8), 139.75 (9), 139.75 (10), 139.75 (11), 139.75 (13), 139.76, 139.77 (1), 139.78 (1), 139.78 (1m), 139.78 (2), 139.79 (1), 139.80, 139.801 (1), 139.801 (3) (a), 139.801 (3) (b), 139.801 (3) (c), 139.801 (4), 139.802, 139.803 (4), 139.803 (5), 139.805, 139.81 (1), 139.82 (1), 139.82 (2) and 139.82 (8); and to create 20.566 (1) (am), 134.65 (1a), 134.65 (2m), 134.65 (9) and 139.75 (4b) of the statutes; Relating to: licenses for the retail sale of electronic smoking devices and making an appropriation. (FE)