Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,233 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,366 in the last 365 days.

Bill increasing surprise billing protections on its way to becoming law

March 9, 2022

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill increasing protections from surprise billing (HB 1688) has passed the Legislature and is on its way to Governor Inslee’s desk for signature. Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler requested the legislation to help align Washington’s recent Balance Billing Protection Act with the new federal No Surprises Act that took effect on Jan. 1, 2022. 

“We heard so many heartbreaking stories from consumers about their battles with surprise medical bills,” said Commissioner Kreidler. “I’m incredibly proud of the bipartisan law we created several years ago and that the federal government followed in our footsteps. Now, we have the best of both laws. I’m very grateful to Rep. Eileen Cody, D-Seattle, Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, Sen. Annette Cleveland, D-Vancouver and Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor for their leadership on this critical issue.” 

The federal No Surprises Act extends surprise billing protections to all consumers, including people with self-funded health plans and federal employees. It also expands the types of services that are protected from surprise billing. Congress gave those states with strong surprise billing protections, including Washington, added flexibility in how they align the new federal law with state protections. 

House Bill 1688 will protect consumers from balance billing for a broader set of health services, including behavioral health emergencies treated outside of a hospital emergency room in settings such as crisis triage centers and the services of mobile crisis response teams. It also prohibits health insurers or medical providers from asking a patient to waive these critical protections. 

You just read:

Bill increasing surprise billing protections on its way to becoming law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.