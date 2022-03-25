The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Announces a Transformational Gift from MacKenzie Scott
Donation part of significant $281 million investment in Boys & Girls Clubs around the country.
We live in unprecedented times. This is a remarkable and unexpected gift from MacKenzie Scott.”CANOGA PARK, CA, 91303, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (March 25, 2022) – Today, the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley announced a transformational gift from MacKenzie Scott. This significant support is part of a larger collective gift of $281 million to 62 local Boys & Girls Clubs and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, one of the largest individual donations in the organization’s 160-year history.
As one of the nation’s largest youth-serving organizations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America play a significant role in the lives of more than 4 million young people each year. More than 4,700 locations anchored in communities across the country create life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to thrive – providing safe places, caring mentors, and essential skill-building after school and during the summer. The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley will be celebrating its 30th Anniversary in June of this year. Over these past years, they have served thousands of kids throughout the Valley. In 2021, they were instrumental in supporting 10 LAUSD school sites during the reopening of after-school programs. Currently, you can find them at Reseda Elementary, Blythe Elementary, Nestle Elementary, Hale Middle School, Canoga Park High School, Chatsworth High School, Cleveland High School, and at the Gary M. Thomas Clubhouse & Teen Center in Canoga Park. They serve over 2,500 youth every year in after-school programs and special camps (Spring, Summer, Thanksgiving, and Winter).
The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley was built with a foundation of inclusion and a sense of belonging, offering ways for youth to achieve their full potential in a safe environment while having fun. The Club offers homework assistance, STEM learning, sports and recreation, the arts, life-enhancing leadership and service opportunities, and more.
“We live in unprecedented times. This is a remarkable and unexpected gift from MacKenzie Scott.” said Geovanny Ragsdale, CEO and President of the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley. “Our board is reviewing the investment of this gift to ensure the long-term benefit to the kids who we serve throughout the West San Fernando Valley. What we know is that it will impact the future generations of leaders who engage with us. Our team is ready to continue standing in the gap of our youth, as they face challenges in mental health, soft-skill development, and academic recovery. Our mission is to enable and inspire all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as caring, productive, responsible adults.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley will continue to do whatever it takes to help kids, families, and our communities close the opportunity gap, ensuring young people have access to experiences and opportunities that change their lives for the better.
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley and to support kids and teens around the West San Fernando Valley, please visit BGCWV.org
