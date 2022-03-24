Shuriken Chiks Presents: Rebellion Powered by NFTs

/EIN News/ -- Tbilisi, Georgia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's youth are disillusioned with a modern civilization that demands obedience and enforced compliance. Many young people are fed up with society trying to dictate how they think, act, or live. Technology that promotes transparency and freedom could serve as building blocks for creating a community for these like-minded individuals.

This concept forms the vision behind Shuriken Chiks - an NFT project that seeks to build a community of young people fed up with societal control, restrictions, and demands. Shuriken Chiks highlights an unashamed message on the importance of self-expression in a noisy and controlling environment.

Shuriken Chiks is an NFT collection consisting of 10,000 unique artworks with varying attributes and rarities on the Ethereum blockchain. Every Chik NFT is bold, fierce, and stylish. They come with different swords, cover-ups, outfits, and other rare items.

The collection is divided into 4 Shuriken categories based on rarity, with each class having different strengths and perks:





IPPAN: 40%

MEZURASHI: 30%

MIGOTO: 20%

TOKUSHUNA: 10%





The NFT collection merely scratches the surface of Shuriken Chiks' offering.

The collection also has gamification elements linked to its function since there is NFT integration with the upcoming Shuriken Chiks game, Shuriken Run. Shuriken Run is an endless runner where players can pick different characters (Chik NFTs) with varying powers. Characters selected from strong Shuriken categories provide better in-game skills and abilities.

All owners of Shuriken Chiks NFTs will have lifetime access to the game. The Shuriken Chiks team is working on expanding the collection's lore into Shuriken Run to create a more immersive experience for the players. In the Shuriken Chiks' verse, there is no distinction between cultures and eras.

The lines are blurred - a mix of characters dressing and wielding weapons or items from different epochs highlights the chaotic and rebellious nature of these NFTs. Dazzling modern T-shirts with antique traits, female samurais smoking cigarettes, hipsters with ninja weapons, all is possible with Shuriken Chiks.

Shuriken Chiks isn't another superficial NFT collection; the team built an identity for the project based on the story and the artwork's ideas rather than airdrops and giveaways. Every creative component, from the game's name to the art direction, character personalities, etc., has been meticulously planned to harmonize with the Shuriken Chiks' lore.

Community members of the Shuriken Chik ecosystem will enjoy regular rewards as gifts and airdrops. Holders will have access to presale and free minting privileges for the launch of the second collection. The team is working to create gas-efficient methods for minting via the ERC721A token standard.

After launching Shuriken Run, the team will gather feedback from the community and early testers to build upon their ideas, release new updates and improve the game mechanics. Shuriken Chik's roadmap; the masterplan will also adopt this approach, building and modifying via community feedback.

About Shuriken Chiks

Shuriken Chiks is a story-based NFT collection and runner game. The idea is to build a community of free-thinking youths that wish to break from the mold of a demanding and controlling society. The project consists of an all-star team of storytellers with a penchant for anime-styled artwork.

Twitter >> Here

Website >> Here

Info:

Contact name - Ilia Esartia

Mail - ie@shurikenchiks.com

Company - Shuriken Chiks

Location - Tbilisi, Georgia

Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.