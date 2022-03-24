North Dakota Insurance Department announces new exam vendor

BISMARCK, N.D. - The North Dakota Insurance Department has announced a new vendor for the North Dakota Insurance Producers License Examinations.

PSI Services LLC will conduct the examination program and works with the Department to ensure the examinations meet all standards for examination development and administration. PSI provides the examinations through a network of computer examination centers in North Dakota.

Additionally, the exam will change from a two-part exam to a one-part exam.

All changes were effective March 1, 2022. Scheduling with PSI is now available.

