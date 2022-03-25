SteinLaw Donates to Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers

Florida Injury Lawyers Honor and Celebrate Women’s History Month

Florida injury lawyers honor Women’s History Month by supporting women in the legal industry

SteinLaw’s central mission has been to help real people. For too long, women have struggled to receive the same treatment, recognition and compensation as their male counterparts. ” — Brandon Stein, owner and founder of SteinLaw

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandon Stein, owner and founder of SteinLaw, announces his firm has made a donation to the Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers.

Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers (MDFAWL) is a voluntary bar association dedicated to promoting the advancement of women in the legal profession. MDFAWL advocates in support of women’s rights and works to advance leadership opportunities for its members across the state of Florida.

SteinLaw is demonstrating its support for women in the legal industry with this donation. The commitment to client service by SteinLaw’s staff, the majority of whom are women, is a daily practice.

According to founder Brandon Stein, “SteinLaw’s central mission has been to help real people. For too long, women have struggled to receive the same treatment, recognition and compensation as their male counterparts.”

“Good representation makes a difference,” Stein continued, “not just in legal issues, but in the world at large. Our support of MDFAWL demonstrates that SteinLaw is dedicated to ensuring the contributions of women in the legal industry remain visible and well supported.”

SteinLaw’s donation coincides with Women’s History Month, celebrated annually in March.

Women’s History Month was instituted in the United States 35 years ago after educational nonprofit organization National Women’s History Project lobbied the legislature. Official recognition of women’s vast contributions to history became part of the legislative record when a Joint Resolution of the 100th Congress approved Public Law 100-9 on March 12, 1987.

Today, the National Women’s History Alliance (NWHA), an expansion of the National Women’s History Project, continues the mission to promote women’s history and further the goals of education, empowerment, equality and inclusion.

More about SteinLaw

The SteinLaw Injury Lawyers focus on helping accident victims who have been injured or hurt by someone else’s negligence or wrongful conduct. The firm helps victims and their loved ones across Florida and has offices located in Aventura, Ft. Myers, Miami, Tampa, West Palm Beach, Weston and Ft. Lauderdale.

For more information about SteinLaw, visit their website https://www.steinlaw.com/ or call (877) 783-4652.

