The All Seasons Fund, symbol UNAVX
EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Mutuals All Seasons Fund (symbol, UNAVX) seeks capital appreciation and preservation with lower volatility throughout market cycles. The Fund attempts to pursue its investment objective by tactically investing long and short equity index futures.
HOW TO INVEST:
The All Seasons Fund (symbol: UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us by calling our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. Learn more about how to invest here.
____________________
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.:
With a history spanning three decades, USA Mutuals has long been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both the institutional and retail marketplaces. Originally founded in 1994, as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
____________________
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-MUTUALS or visit our website at www.USAMutuals.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:
Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
6269-NLD-03282022
Shareholder Services
HOW TO INVEST:
The All Seasons Fund (symbol: UNAVX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us by calling our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. Learn more about how to invest here.
____________________
About USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.:
With a history spanning three decades, USA Mutuals has long been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both the institutional and retail marketplaces. Originally founded in 1994, as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
____________________
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-MUTUALS or visit our website at www.USAMutuals.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:
Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other information about the investment company, and they may be obtained by contacting 1.866.264.8783 or going to www.USAMutuals.com. Read it carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The risks associated with an investment in a Fund can increase during times of significant market volatility. Remember, in addition to possibly not achieving your investment goals, you could lose all or a portion of your investment in the Fund over long or even short periods of time. Certain stocks selected for a Fund’s portfolio may decline in value more than the overall stock market. Investments are subject to market risk, which may cause the value of the Fund’s investment to decline. Common stocks are susceptible to general stock market fluctuations and to volatile increases and decreases in value as market confidence in and perceptions of their issuers change. Investment strategies employed for a Fund may not result in an increase in the value of your investment or in overall performance equal to other investments. The Funds may use leverage, invest in derivatives and sell securities short. Leveraging may exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of a Fund’s portfolio. Investing in derivatives may subject the Fund to losses if the derivatives do not perform as expected. Short sales involve selling a security that a Fund borrows and does not own. Short sales carry significant risk, including the risk of loss if the value of a security sold short increases prior to the scheduled delivery date, since a Fund must pay more for the security than it has received from the purchaser in the short sale. Futures contracts are subject to the same risks as the underlying investments that they represent, but also may involve risks different from, and possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The Funds may invest in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. This risk increases with emerging markets. Small and mid-size companies involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility.
6269-NLD-03282022
Shareholder Services
USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.
+1 866-264-8783
fundinfo@usamutuals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn