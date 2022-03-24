DNR seeking conservation officer applicants for 2023 academy (published March 24, 2022)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding a career fair Tuesday, March 29, from 4-7 p.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the career of a conservation officer.

The current recruiting period, which runs through April 8, is for the agency’s CO Prep program, which provides a pathway for people without previous law enforcement experience to become conservation officers. The program is a key part of the DNR Enforcement Division’s effort to create a workforce that more closely resembles the diverse communities it serves.

Multiple DNR conservation officers, including those who have gone through CO Prep, will be at the open house to answer questions and share their perspectives on the career with attendees. The open house will take place in the lobby area of DNR Headquarters, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Additional information, including a link to the application, is on the DNR website.

CO Prep provided Meng Moua, who is stationed in southeastern Minnesota, the opportunity to fulfill a career goal. Before becoming a conservation officer two years ago, Moua worked at Northern Star Scouting, where he taught and conducted youth outreach.

“CO Prep was intense, but well worth it,” Moua said. “It’s a large reason why I am where I am today, and I’d do it all over again. Being a conservation officer really is a rewarding career.”

Early this summer, the agency will also seek applications for the 2023 academy from those with law enforcement experience.