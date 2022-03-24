Computer Solutions East Achieves Another Advanced Specialization: The Microsoft Calling for Microsoft Teams
EINPresswire.com/ -- Computer Solutions East (CSE) brings home the Microsoft Calling for Microsoft Teams Advanced Specialization, a testament to the company’s consistent and transformative efforts in deploying Microsoft Teams and Teams Voice across its client base.
Throughout the series of implementations of the mentioned solutions, CSE demonstrated deep understanding, undisputed experience, and broad expertise in the deployment of Microsoft Teams, Microsoft 365 Phone System, Calling Plan, Direct Routing setup, network planning and design, and Voice Workload Remediation—thus earning this sought-after specialization.
Microsoft Calling (also known as Teams Voice) is a cloud telephony solution that allows users to make phone calls, regardless of the location or the device via the Microsoft Teams app. This greatly elevates the functionality of Microsoft Teams as a collaboration hub as it now enables users to do inbound and outbound calls while staying productive.
The company went above and beyond to win this credential by reaching approximately 3500 monthly active users across its three (3) top-tier clients in a trailing 12-month period. Add to this is having seven (7) of its team members pass the Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate certification and the Microsoft Teams Calling Technical Assessment.
These achievements highly reflect CSE’s aim in giving top-notch IT solutions to its clients and valuable career development to its people.
"We've witnessed tremendous growth in Teams adoption in 2021. I'm happy with our customers' success while working with our skilled engineers," said Allen Hamaoui, Senior Managing Partner at CSE. "We've seen a beneficial impact on our clients' businesses due to these engagements, and that’s our primary goal," he added.
"Computer Solutions East's fundamental value to its customers has always been a vendor-agnostic approach," mentioned by Luke Celente, President, UC, and Collaboration at CSE. "Computer Solutions East recognize that most businesses have several collaboration solutions that smoothly need to operate together." Computer Solutions East has been a Microsoft Gold Partner since 2006, with a broad technical bench of UC expertise supporting the integration or migration strategies for organizations wishing to implement Microsoft Teams calling," he emphasized.
The company also assures its clients and the certification-giving body to maintain its gold competency status while adapting to the standards set to keep this accreditation.
About Computer Solutions East
Founded in 2006 in New York, CSE creates solutions that fit your business needs. CSE believes in creating experiences for our clients, from identifying the problems to finding the right solution to the problems and finally working hard to achieve the desired result for your business needs. We call ourselves a team of comprehensive business IT solutions providers and a partner that can transform the way your business operates.
