Maryland Mortgage Program Recognizes Top Lender and Realtor Partners

March 24, 2022

New Carrollton, Md. (March 24, 2022) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development recognized the top performing lender and realtor partners during the Maryland Mortgage Program’s recent virtual awards event, which featured remarks from Governor Larry Hogan and Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. The department recognized these dedicated partners for their exemplary performance and celebrated the continued partnership despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third year in a row, the Maryland Mortgage Program surpassed $1 billion in loan reservations, a testament to both the department and its partners’ ability to adapt to changes and remain relevant in the mortgage industry.

The Maryland Mortgage Program provides fixed-rate mortgages which feature down payment and closing cost assistance, and student debt relief through the popular Maryland SmartBuy initiative. Under the Hogan administration, the program has provided over $5.1 billion in mortgages, $121.7 million in down payment assistance, and $25 million in student debt relief. This year alone, nearly 5,000 Marylanders were able to use the program to purchase their new home.

“I’d like to thank all our Realtors, lenders, the title companies and all of the partners who have done such an outstanding job,” said Secretary Holt. “Ironically, we had a great year last year for homeownership. Who would have thought coming out of a pandemic our numbers would have skyrocketed? This is a credit to our partners.”

The Maryland Mortgage Program 2021 Top Performers include:

Top producing loan officer: Tammi Lewis

Top producing Realtors: James Archie Diego Rodriguez Althea Hearts

Top producing lender: First Home Mortgage Corporation

Gold-tier lenders: First Home Mortgage Corporation Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation NFM, Inc. dba NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Southern Trust Mortgage Lower, LLC dba Homeside Financial Sandy Spring Bank Meridian Bank PrimeLending, A PlainsCapital Company Waterstone Mortgage Corporation

Silver-tier lenders: Ameris Bank Direct Mortgage Loans, LLC Fitzgerald Financial, A Division of TowneBank Mortgage Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC WesBanco Bank NVR Mortgage Finance Capital Bank, NA

Rising Star: Southern Trust Mortgage

For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, visit mmp.maryland.gov.

