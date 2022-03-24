Pathway Capital Corporation Launches American Standard Capital

The Standard in Commercial Real Estate Capital

Sister Company Provides Small Balance Commercial Loans to Real Estate Owners/Operators, Brokers and Investors in NYC Metro Area

NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glenn Thomas, founder and principal of Pathway Capital Corporation, and Tom Ravert, managing director, announce the formation of American Standard Capital, LLC (ASC). The sister company was launched in response to Pathway Capital’s growing lending portfolio in the commercial real estate space and the diversity represented among borrowers.

American Standard Capital focuses on loans on community-based commercial real estate properties, supporting owners, brokers and investors in New York City and the surrounding metro area.

• ASC provides efficient access to capital, with funding solutions up to $15 million through its proprietary, secure CRE platform, personalized service and common-sense loan decisioning.

• Loans are secured by first mortgages on stabilized income-producing multifamily, mixed-use, community retail, industrial warehouse, one-to-four-family investor, and professional office properties.

• ASC also works with attorneys and accountants who serve the commercial real estate industry throughout the tri-state area, as well as banks seeking financing solutions for borrowers without adding workload for their teams.

“Small balance borrowers are often overlooked and underserved,” noted Ravert. “American Standard Capital meets the funding needs of operators in this sector who need to get financing with flexible terms and fast turnaround, to close deals quickly. We also partner with banks who need a strong credit product from an entity that handles all the loan origination and underwriting, and gets them to closing more quickly.”

Additionally, the company offers first mortgage construction financing, on interim or permanent terms, through its American Standard Capital Construction division. Loan amounts start at $1M for community-based investment commercial real estate properties.

Pathway Capital: advisory services and alternative financing

Thanks to both the ASC entities and Pathway Capital, borrowers and their trusted advisers have multiple solutions to meet their funding needs. The Pathway Capital team, headed up by Thomas, provide advisory services for ASC borrowers as well as alternative financing solutions for complex transactions. Should potential borrowers need funding outside of traditional lending scenarios, Pathway Capital can provide flexible financing solutions for equipment leasing or purchases, debt restructuring, working capital, inventory acquisition, asset purchases and more.

For more information about American Standard Capital, visit www.americanstandardcapital.com.

About American Standard Capital

American Standard Capital was founded in 2022 by Glenn Thomas and Tom Ravert, principals of its sister company, Pathway Capital Corporation based in Nyack, N.Y. Based on the principles of consistency, reliability, fairness, transparency, and integrity. ASC strives to be the leader in small-to-mid-sized commercial real estate loans by providing efficient access to capital through its proprietary CRE platform. ASC offers a convenient, secure portal-based loan processing system with personalized service and common-sense loan decisioning. New York counties serviced comprise NYC’s five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Rockland and Orange counties, plus northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut. Thomas and Ravert each have over 36 years of direct market experience in personal and corporate finance, CRE deal sourcing, credit and underwriting, valuations, zoning and ordinance review, submarket and microeconomic analysis, and capital markets. Learn more at www.americanstandardcapital.com.

American Standard Capital