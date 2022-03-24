April Schedule Released for Pechmann Fishing Education Center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (March 24, 2022) – The Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville released its April schedule, which includes both in-person and virtual classes, as well as options for the family during spring break and beyond. The education center is managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Each course is led by Wildlife Commission staff or trained volunteers. Most events are free, and a North Carolina fishing license is not required.

April class schedule:

Registration for all workshops and classes is available online or by calling 910-868-5003.