ClearIt LLC converts to Clear Intradermal Technologies, Inc.
Clear Intradermal Technologies is raising capital to complete the development and pre-commercial phases of its novel ERASER® System to redefine tattoo removal.
Emerging from COVID-19, ClearIT is actively re-engaging in the business, research, and the development work to bring the ERASER System to those with tattoo regret.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 16, 2021, privately held ClearIt LLC, a Delaware limited liability company converted into Clear Intradermal Technologies, Inc., a Delaware corporation, and will continue to do business as ClearIT. The conversion to a Delaware corporation is expected to appeal to a broader group of investors as ClearIT drives to raise additional capital; complete the development and pre-commercial phases of its novel ERASER® System and redefine tattoo removal for the benefit of all its constituents: patients, clinicians, and stakeholders.
— Gordie Nye, CEO
Gordie Nye, ClearIT’s newly appointed CEO and member of the Board of Directors stated, “Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated engineering and clinical delays we experienced, ClearIT is now actively re-engaging in the business, research, and development work that will bring the ERASER System to life and to the needs of those with tattoo regret. We greatly appreciate the goodwill and patience our future customers have afforded us during these unusual times. We believe our technology will change the future of tattoo removal.”
Description of ClearIT and its Business
ClearIT is developing the ERASER System, a medical device which employs a novel, patented and patent-pending, non-thermal technology for the treatment of aesthetic and medical skin conditions. The ERASER System is initially being developed and clinically evaluated for the healthful, pain-free, single treatment removal of unwanted or regretted tattoos, a market that is underserved by current standards of care. Future medical applications for the ERASER System beyond tattoo removal are also under consideration. The ERASER System, when cleared by the US FDA and other international regulatory agencies for use, has the potential to generate a significantly enhanced treatment option for Board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking statements may relate to our outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business, strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, expected growth, results of operations, receipt of regulatory approvals, performance and business prospects and opportunities. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in its industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: the future business strategies, competitive strengths, goals, expectations and growth of the Company’s business, operations and plans; outcome of the Company’s pre-clearance FDA meeting and the successful and timely completion of any future pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and the ability to obtain FDA and other regulatory clearances for labeled use of the ERASER® System (“ERASER”) device; timing of commencement of the Company’s institutional review board studies; the ability of the Company to obtain additional funding to commercialize the ERASER device for tattoo removal; the estimated costs associated with the Company’s clinical trials; potential side effects and product failure that could delay or prevent regulatory clearances or commercialization; the granting of all necessary approvals by regulatory authorities; the expected pricing of the Company’s products upon achieving commercialization; the availability and sufficiency of funds and resources to pursue development projects; the Company’s ability to take advantage of business opportunities in the medical device industry; the Company’s ability to retain and attract key management and other experienced personnel; market acceptance of ERASER and new products; competition from new or existing medical devices, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical or other technology products; patent infringement by the Company and the Company’s protection of its intellectual property in the United States and foreign jurisdictions; manufacturing and marketing capabilities; reliance on third party manufacturing; potential product liability claims; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, including the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, launch plans and commercial success. Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon number of factors and assumptions of management and is subject to number of risks at the date the statements are made.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding the Company’s expected operating performance and plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Pat Arcand
Altus Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook