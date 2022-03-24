Computer Keyboards Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.3% by 2027 | Fentek, Adesso, Fellowes, Kinesis

global computer keyboards market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global computer keyboards market was valued at US$ 5,178.6 Mn in terms of value and expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:

» Logitech International SA

» Microsoft Corporation

» Datadesk Technologies Inc.

» Fentek Industries Inc.

» Adesso AG

» Shenzhen V4 Electronic Co. Ltd.

» Fellowes Limited

» Kinesis Corporation

» Gold Touch Enterprise Inc.

» Posturite UK Ltd.

A computer keyboard is a typewriter-styled device that uses buttons or keys to act as mechanical levers or also called electronic switches. These keyboards have various applications. The most common application is for data entry, including keyboarding for numbers, symbols, and special characters. Some specialized models can also support multimedia applications, making it a popular choice for multimedia artists, TV reporters, and programmers. There are two kinds of plastic-based computer keyboards, flat-screen plastic-type and full-travel plastic-type: the first one's more common. The second one is usually made from a flexible substrate such as silicon-based polyimide.

Growing demand for ergonomic keyboards among a wide range of users is expected to drive growth of the global computer keyboards market during the forecast period. The demand for ergonomic keyboards has increased significantly in the recent past. These keyboards are designed to incorporate ergonomic considerations including key sensitivity, angled design, and wrist support. This allows wrist and hands to more and rests more naturally while operating the keyboard. These keyboards are being adopted in numerous end-use industries such as IT, communications, oil & gas, and energy. Growing awareness regarding repetitive stress injuries (RSIs) has increased the adoption of ergonomic keyboards. These keyboards offer, although do not eliminate the RSI entirely, they are useful in providing some degree of relief to users. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global computer keyboards market during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of low-price high-quality keyboards due to the intense competition is expected to boost the global computer keyboards market growth over the forecast period.

However, the presence of keyboards with non-standard layouts is expected to hamper the global computer keyboards market growth over the forecast period. Besides, rising advertisement and promotional activities to create awareness regarding the advantages of ergonomic keyboards can offer significant growth opportunities in the global computer keyboards market. There is also an emerging trend for wireless ergonomic keyboards in the market. Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global computer keyboards market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for IT and the education sector in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of multinational companies across the region.

Regional Landscape:-

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia and Rest of APAC), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE and Rest of MEA)