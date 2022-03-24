Ronn Torossian Narrates Goals of Influencer Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to 5WPR Founder Ronn Torossian, over the last decade, the popularity of influencer marketing campaigns has skyrocketed, with many brands using them as a preferred marketing strategy for driving awareness and conversions. There might be some inevitable risks with influencer marketing campaigns for brands, such as working with influencers with a low engagement rate. However, this type of campaign is still a very lucrative strategy for companies. Over 60% of companies that have used influencer marketing campaigns have reported an increase in engagement rates, brand trust, as well as sales. Plenty of companies have already realized the importance of influencer marketing in customer acquisition and retention, which is why nearly 80% of them have set aside a significant chunk of their marketing budget for it. There are different ways that companies can collaborate with social media influencers on marketing campaigns. After a company identifies the right people to work with, it needs to create the campaign's goals and to develop the campaign itself.

Creating Campaign Goals

After planning the goals of a campaign, companies need to create shared content with their selected influencer. If the goal of the business is to expand the target audience and reach new people, the company needs to work with an influencer that has a different target audience from the business. On the other hand, if a business is looking to increase its social media following, it can work with an influencer on a campaign that incentivizes consumers to follow the company's social media handles. Lastly, if a campaign's goal is to build awareness for a specific product or service, companies can work with influencers on giveaway campaigns, for instance.

Brand Ambassadors

Long-term brand ambassador influencer partnerships are very beneficial for both brands and influencers. Once a company finds an influencer with a similar vision to its own, it can create a long-term promotional plan. It also helps if the influencer has an engaged audience that is demographically similar to the company’s target audience. In this type of campaign, the influencer represents the business and its solutions by regularly creating valuable content for the business and both audiences. The brand ambassador must be a key influencer in the target market, align with the brand's own image, and share similar values. Although brand ambassadors don't promote the company's products or services as frequently as other types of marketing campaigns, the long-term partnership integrates the brand as part of the lifestyle of the influencer—this creates a more authentic and convincing brand narrative.

Sponsored Content

A great way that companies can get their marketing messages across to the audience without blatant promotion is through sponsored posts through influencer marketing campaigns. In this type of campaign, the brand sponsors the post for the influencer, which can be a product-based, service-based, or a monetary sponsorship. The sponsored posts are like the influencer's own non-sponsored posts, but they provide both parties with a lot more value compared to a simple product promotion, which is because sponsored posts generate a positive user experience, as they're presented as native ads, which about 80% of consumers agree with.

Ronn Torossian founded 5WPR, a leading PR agency.

