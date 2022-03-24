Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is Gaining Significant traction with Leader- ENGY Company, Cleveron, InPost

Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,350 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Coherent Market Insights has published a Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market research report. This report presents an in-depth analysis of the; Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size, share, SWOT Analysis, future progress expansion, industry growth, key development strategies and trend dynamics which includes drivers, restraints, opportunities prevailing in the industry by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions & countries.

An automated parcel delivery terminal is a computer-managed delivery system that is furnished with a number of storage containers to store parcels. It is a substitute for a manual logistic delivery system as it supports greatly reducing the cost that is gained in the long logistic process. Moreover, automated parcel delivery terminals help in creating new opportunities and increasing logistics efficiency. It supports reputed dealers in the global market and eases the flow of business for both customers and, vendors. Automated parcel delivery terminals have great potential in the e-commerce scenario. The reason behind this is the benefits that it offers to the buyers and sellers in the context of online e-commerce.

Rapid growth of the e-commerce market is expected to drive growth of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market during the forecast period. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026, increasing from US$ 38.5 billion in 2017. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2020 reached US$ 199.4 billion. Rapid growth of the e-commerce market has led to increased demand for automated parcel delivery terminals in supply chain management and warehouse.

Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth of the global automated parcel delivery terminals market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased cross-border parcel shipments are expected to propel the global automated parcel delivery terminals market growth over the forecast period. There is a high demand for express delivery systems, which in turn, has increased the adoption of automated parcel delivery terminals.

However, challenges associated with burglary of parcels within outdoor terminal and cost constraints are expected to hinder the global automated parcel delivery terminals market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global automated parcel delivery terminals market during the forecast period. This is owing to presence of key market players such as Cleveron AS, KEBA AG, and more. Moreover, North America is expected to register a robust growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rapid growth e-commerce sector combined with increasing penetration across the region.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁:

Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd., LL OPTIC (Loginpost), Keba AG, ENGY Company, Cleveron Ltd., ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost group, TZ Ltd., Smartbox Ecommerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and InPost S.A.

