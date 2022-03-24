Metaverse Market Size is Expected to Touch 716.5 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

Key Players for Global Metaverse Market are: Roblox Corporation, Meta (Facebook), Nvidia Corporation, Nextech AR Solutions Corp., Unity Technologies Inc., Lilith Games, Roblox Corporation, Tencent Holdings Ltd., ByteDance, NetEase, ZQGame, Nextech, AR Solution Cop., Nvidia Corporation

The Metaverse Market Size is expected to record a valuation of USD 716.5 Billion by 2027, Registering to Accelerate at a 22.7% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research.

The Global Metaverse Market size was Valued at USD 209.77 Billion in 2021.

Metaverse Market Revolution:

The global metaverse market size has been growing really high as there is a considerate rate of penetration of users for many such applications like content creation, gaming, learning, social interaction, training and virtual shopping. As per experts, it has been anticipated that the metaverse will penetrate through many market spaces and industries as there will be a build up of industries in future. The revenue will be increasing incessantly.

The global metaverse market all over the world has been touted to grow at an exceptional rate. This growth rate is expected to keep compounding with every passing year till the next decade. An important factor which is driving the growth of the revenue is the growth in focus of physical and digital world being integrated with the use of internet. This has been helped by the increasing popularity and momentum of the Augmented Reality or AR, Virtual Reality or VR, Mixed Reality or MR. This is a market which has been helped by the COVID 19 pandemic outbreak and the situation has transpired. The metaverse term has been used to describe a virtual 3D world which is extremely immersive and can be obtained by mixing technologies like VR, AR and MR. This is a platform which elevates the experience of using internet and this is something which can be done by the establishment of a world virtually in which the users may engage in a gaming experience so immersive where a person can socialize, do business, and perform buying and selling of the virtual real estates where they can enjoy entertainment in an immersive way along with the other things which can be experienced here.

Metaverse Market: Key Trends

The global metaverse market analysis has shown that the share of the digital economy in a global digital setup has seen an increase in the last few years. Along with the global metaverse market, the market drivers have been supporting the execution of digital economy and in turn boosting the global market growth. The potential of this market is also expected to grow as there are many top companies which are now investing in the global metaverse market.

Currency of the metaverse as per the global metaverse market report is the cryptocurrency and that has its coins collection. They’re used in every transaction for each and everything from the NFTs to everything else that is used in the metaverse. The cryptocurrencies have been used in connecting the virtual and physical world. They provide us with an allowance for calculating the digital assets worth in the currency which is issued by the government along with the returns which are there on the assets.

Another trend which has increased the global metaverse market value has been the use of this metaverse for buying the digital assets. The individuals can now establish communication with another person through a lot of digital messaging apps as well as the social media engines. Metaverse has seen an emergence of a lot of online settings in which the interaction of people will be multidimensional, where they get to participate in a meaningful manner with the digital content instead of just reading the information. The crypto accessibility on the exchanges all over the world has created a lot of opportunities for the investors to make money by the sale of metaverse coins and sell the NFTs to purchasers directly.

Recent Development :

News: TaleCraft Launched Medieval NFT Gaming Metaverse: On November 11th, 2021; TaleCraft Majuro announced the launch of its medieval-themed NFT gaming metaverse. The medieval game settings and created NFTs for gaming can be used by gamers. The new grounds presented by TaleCraft, where users can craft cards of their choice rather than minting pre-produced cards and NFTs from gaming publishers. Around 150 Alchemist card are present in Tale Craft’s gaming which will be used to craft NFTs. Each card has different levels determined by the problem and rarity of the card's production. The gaming metaverse also incorporated cross-chain capabilities and where players can public sale their crafted NFTs.

A major role has been played by the pandemic here as it has stimulated the interest in the concept of metaverse. People have started normalizing work from home as a concept and students have become used to taking online classes. The pandemic has made it important for the consumers to realize the importance of the technological changes and also announce their investments. With a lot of investment in the metaverse, the last year was the best year for the metaverse in town. Among the most promising aspects of the metaverse is the access to marketplace has been increasing vastly for the consumers in the developing economies. Internet has played an important role in the last few years of making services and goods accessible for people.

Metaverse Market: Competitive Analysis

Facebook Inc

Nvidia Corporation

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Unity Technologies Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Lilith Games

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ByteDance

NetEase

ZQGame

Nextech

AR Solution Cop.

Nvidia Corporation

Others

Global Metaverse Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component:

Hardware

Display

eXtended Reality (XR)Hardware

AR/VR Headsets

Software

Asset Creation Tools

Programming Engines

By Type:

Desktop

Mobile

By Offerings:

Virtual Platforms

Avatars

Asset Marketplaces

Financial Services

By Technology:

Blockchain

Virtual Reality (AR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

By Application:

Online Shopping

Gaming

Social Media

Content Creation

Conferences

Others

By End-User:

Education

Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Metaverse Market: Regional Analysis

The people who are from the lower income countries have been able to find work in the more developed economies. They are able to find work through the internet and getting important information and payment at a lower cost. There are also effective ways to learn and connect through the trade exhibitions for the B2B production and the product demos, customer services, client meetings and also the commercials. This metaverse has been modifying things drastically. It has also been able to blur the lines between B2B and B2C.

During the final implementation too, the metaverse is going to differ from the vision today as the Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Internet of Things will be used here along with cryptocurrency. The global metaverse market size will be growing as it will be synchronizing the digital and physical worlds. This is going to however provide a lot of new opportunities to the cybercriminals to do what they do and create security threats to a lot of users. These are a few factors which will be stifling the growth of the global metaverse market.

In terms of the region, metaverse size has been expanding in the last few years in the North American region where there is growing adoption and a lot of the top companies which are in the digital space are in the region. The global metaverse market will be seeing a growth in the Asia Pacific market where it is a growing field with the kind of investments being made in the awareness of the metaverse concept. There is also a big factor of urbanization as the population has been seeing an increase in the awareness and education with which they are able to now access the global metaverse market particularly in China, India and Japan. This is expected to augment the growth of the market.

Region Covered in Metaverse Market Report:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

