ROBBINSVILLE ENTREPRENEUR WINS 2021 COMFORT KEEPERS® QUEST FOR EXCELLENCE AWARD

Robbinsville Comfort Keepers® has received the 2021 Quest for Excellence Award for its six in-home care agencies located in Central New Jersey.

It’s a proud achievement, while at the same time, a real pleasure to own a business that can help seniors live independently while receiving in home senior care”
— Stephanie Howe - Owner

ROBBINSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Quest for Excellence award was given to a local Comfort Keepers® franchise covering six local regions in Central New Jersey. Stephanie Howe, who owns and operates businesses in Bridgewater, Monroe Township, Morristown, Robbinsville, Toms River, and Warren, NJ, received this prestigious award from the Comfort Keepers corporation.

Stephanie Howe, an in-home senior care expert, is passionate about providing quality in-home senior care to Central New Jersey residents. Howe, the local Comfort Keepers franchise owner, has seen incredible growth since opening her six offices.

The annual Quest for Excellence award recognizes Comfort Keepers franchisees as the top sales performers with revenue growth or who deliver the most significant percentage year-over-year revenue growth within a category. Howe is being recognized and honored for delivering outstanding business performance in 2021. Part of the recognition included an incentive trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Howe's Comfort Keepers has provided in-home care services to the Robbinsville area and the surrounding community for the past 17 years. The in-home senior care leader and her team of professionally trained caregivers have provided a variety of in-home care services to approximately 5,000 seniors in the region.

Comfort Keepers offers encouraging in-home care services to seniors and their families. Each client is given an individualized care plan that takes into account both physical and non-physical mental health needs. Comfort Keepers in-home senior caregivers can provide personal care, live-in care, private duty nursing, transportation to community events, support physician-recommended exercise regimens, companionship, and assist families in staying connected through technology. Furthermore, they strive to elevate the human spirit through high-quality, compassionate, and joyful care.

About Comfort Keepers®
Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM for more than two decades through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and find joy in everyday moments. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, a global leader that provides Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries every day. The company operates a franchise network that has grown to over 700 locations worldwide. Sodexo's integrated offerings include more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services, in addition to services focusing on the health care and senior markets.
Visit the Comfort Keepers website or call 609-890-2888 for more information about local in-home care services in Central New Jersey.

