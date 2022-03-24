M Square Media (MSM) Launches Advisory Board in Australia

MSM Australia Advisory Board M Square Media

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International education platform M Square Media (MSM) is expanding its brand of quality education management in Australia with its new MSM Australia Advisory Board. The newly formed Advisory Board features highly respected members who have decades of experience in the international education sector.

With this initiative, MSM, headquartered in Canada, is fortifying its presence in key markets such as Australia. It has formed an Advisory Board in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and recently in Canada. MSM also has an International Board of Advisers for other global locations.

Leading the MSM Australia Advisory Board as Chair is Robert Lawrence, the founder and director of international education research and market group Prospect Research and Marketing. He is joined by Advisory Board members Sarah Todd, Vice President for Global Engagement at Griffith University; Sarah Lightfoot, CEO, UNSW Global; and John Bolton, Senior Strategic Adviser,Global Engagement at Deakin University.

Rob Lawrence is one of the world’s top education experts. For three decades Rob has worked in 38 countries on projects for the Australian, British, New Zealand, Canadian and Singapore Governments, all of Australia’s State Governments, many peak bodies, over 90 universities around the world; and, countless colleges, schools and institutions. His leadership style is fuelled by his reliability, creativity and constant pursuit for innovation.

Sarah Todd is an expert leader in the international higher education sector. She has over 15 years worth of leadership experience and is known for her dedication, commitment and mastery of the sector’s best practices. Currently, Sarah serves as President of APAIE (Asia Pacific Association for International Education), Deputy Chair of the Study Gold Coast Board, and is a member of the Queensland Government’s International Education & Training Advisory Group, among others.

Sarah Lightfoot brings her over 15 years of leadership experience as a senior executive. Under her leadership, she has transformed global operations across Asia, the Middle East and North America. For Sarah, a cohesive team culture is integral to success. This is evident in her last role, as General Manager of Marketing and Sales at one of the world’s largest university pathway providers where she was responsible for the recruitment, marketing and admissions of 16 colleges and university campuses across Australia, Dubai, New Zealand and Singapore; leading a sales and marketing team across 25 countries.

John Bolton brings senior leadership experience and engagement with local and international stakeholders on a diverse range of University-wide strategic initiatives. Academically, John’s research is focused on the development of transnational education partnerships since Covid-19 in Australia, Indonesia and Vietnam. With his experience in leadership positions across seven countries in multiple sectors, John brings his customer-centric approach to the company.

The MSM Australia Advisory Board will bring extensive experience in the Australian international education sector and offer recommendations and insights in relation to some of the challenges in the sector, including international student recruitment and the development of sustainable growth, supporting Australia’s rebound from the pandemic

The MSM Australia Advisory Board will also guide the company’s expansion in the country, by highlighting MSM’s key services: global agency and in-country offices for partner universities and colleges in Australia, the MSM Unify international education marketplace, college management, strategic partnerships and pathways.