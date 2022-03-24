Infant Radiant Warmer Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2,420.44 million by 2027 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Market for Mobile Infant Radiant Warmer to Grow atHighest CAGR during 2020–2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infant radiant warmer market was valued at US$ 1,632.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,420.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A radiant warmer is body-warming equipment. Infant radiant warmers aid in maintaining the body temperature of babies and defining their metabolism rate. This variant of radiant warmers consist of an open tray (for keeping the babies), and the artificial heating is provided by a heating system installed above. The infant radiant warmers are used in clinical settings, including labor and delivery rooms, cesarean operating rooms, mother-baby rooms, newborn nursery, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and pediatric intensive care units (PICUs).The infant radiant warmermarket is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the increasing rate of preterm births and rising incidences of maternal infections. Moreover, the market players are expected to leverage the growth opportunities presented by developing nations to foster growth in the coming years. However, disadvantages associated with infant radiant warmers such as chances of over heating, maintenance of the equipment and frequent sterilization limit the growth of the market.

Download sample PDF Copy of infant radiant warmer market study at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011727/

The growth of the infant radiant warmer market is attributed to factors such as increasing rate of preterm births and rising incidence of maternal infections. However, the disadvantages of infant radiant warmer such as chances of over heating, maintenance of the equipment and frequent sterilization restrain the growth of the market. Natus Medical Incorporated; General Electric Company; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd; Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd; Fane; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Beijing Julongsanyou Technology Co., Ltd; Atom Medical Corp; and Fyrom International are among the leading companies operating in the global infant radiant warmer market.

Moreover, the volume of infant radiant warmer market was 147,845 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 200,141 units by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020–2027. The volume of the infant warmer is increasing due to the growing rate of preterm births and the rising incidence of maternal infection. The adaptations by the hospitals and requirements are anticipated to grow the demand of the infant radiant warmers in the forecasted period.

Speak to Analyst at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00011727

The global infant radiant warmer market, based on product type, is segmented into standard infant radiant warmer, mobile infant radiant warmer, and others.The standard infant radiant warmer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, the mobile infant radiant warmer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed tothe increasing incidence of preterm births, escalating number of product launches, and growing adoption of mobile infant radiant warmer in low-cost settings.

Increasing Rate of Preterm Births

Preterm babies are born before the completion of the pregnancy period of 37 weeks. Preterm birth is a critical condition for the growth of babies. To reduce mortality and morbidity, it is, therefore, important to keep a newborn warm. Across the world, ~90–95% of babies have lesser chances of survival when they are prematurely born. The increasing number of preterm births across the world has significantly driven the growth of the market for infant radiant warmers. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data published in February 2018, nearly 15 million babies are born prematurely every year. The number is expected to grow every year. The data also stated that ~184 countries have a 5–8% preterm birth rate, and nearly 1 million babies die per year due to preterm birth complications.

Several factors such as multiple pregnancies, infection diseases, and chronic conditions lead to preterm birth. The lifestyle of women is also among the leading factors of preterm birth. The developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa have recorded the highest numbers of preterm births, i.e., nearly 60%, and it has become a global problem in the last few years. Thus, to reduce the number of preterm births, the healthcare facility centers such as hospitals, nursing homes, maternity clinics across the world have widely installed radiant infant warmers.

Infant Radiant Warmer Market – By Product Type

Standard Infant Radiant Warmer

Mobile Infant Radiant Warmer

Others

Infant Radiant Warmer Market – By End User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Baby Care Centers

Interested in Purchasing Infant Radiant Warmer Market Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011727/

Browse similar report and get PDF Copy

Infant Formula Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product Type (Starting Milk Formula, Follow-on Milk Formula, Toddlers Milk Formula, Special Milk Formula); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Stores, Pharmacy Stores, Specialty Stores, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003976/

Infant Phototherapy Device Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Light Source (Fluorescent Lamps (FL), Light-emitting Diodes (LEDs), Quartz Halogen Lamps, Gas Discharge Tubes); Configuration (Mobile Device, Fixed Device); End User (Hospitals, Neonatal Clinics) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004388/