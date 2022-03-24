NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Content Delivery Network market is estimated to account for US$ 111.86 Billion by 2027

A content delivery network, is a geographically dispersed network of multiple data centers and proxy servers. The primary goal is to offer high-speed access and scalability to end-users by distributes the service over multiple locations. This means that instead of having one server in one geographical area, multiple servers can be physically present at different sites, each linked to the others via a high-speed internet connection. In other words, all the computers on a content delivery network are connected to everyone else on the network. Moreover, a content delivery network enables the quick transfer of assets required for loading Internet content including HTML pages, images, videos, and java scripts.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Akamai Technologies

• AT&T Inc.

• CDNetworks

• Chinacache

• CloudFlare Inc.

• Highwinds Network Group Inc.

• Internap Corporation

• Level 3 Communications Inc.

• Limelight Networks

• MaxCDN

• Tata Communications

• Verizon Communications Inc

This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the content delivery network market in the Asia Pacific, especially in India. A content delivery network is a highly distributed platform of servers that helps reduce delays in loading web page by reducing the physical distance between the user and the server. It allows users to watch the same high-quality content around the world without slow loading times. Thus, growth of the content delivery network market is attributed to the increasing number of smartphone and Internet users worldwide. As of January 2021, there were 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide, around 59.5% of the global population.

Of which, around 92.6% (4.32 billion users) accessed the internet through mobile devices. As Internet traffic has increased, this has led to a significant drop in transit prices and consequently to a drop in CDN service prices. Moreover, market players or new entrants are offering rich services at reasonable cost. However, despite its growing popularity, content delivery network face several challenges, such as poor network connectivity or technical difficulties in live video streaming. High quality content requires high-speed internet and high bandwidth for seamless streaming. This in turn is expected to restrain the content delivery network growth.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Service Provider:

• Telecom CDN

• Conventional CDN

• Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By Application:

• Media Distribution

• Software Distribution

• Website Caching

• Others

Global Content Delivery Network Market, By End-use Vertical:

• Media & Entertainment

• E-commerce

• ISP

• Healthcare

• Government & Education

• Gaming

• Advertisement

• Others

Regional Outlook:

Based on region, the Content Delivery Network market is segmented according to the growth opportunities and current trends in these five regions, namely, Latin America, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report has been made after detailed research, a thorough study, and taking into consideration several factors which may impact the regional growth like the economic, political, environmental, technological, and social status of each region. It also provides a detailed study on every region’s renowned manufacturers, production, & revenue along with the top influencing factors, essential data, and data, which is segment-wise both in a regional as well as global basis.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Content Delivery Network market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

