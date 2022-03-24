Bovine Pericardial Valve Market to exceed US$ 4,134.40 million in 2027 says, The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Bovine Pericardial Valve Market for Aortic Valves to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on "Bovine Pericardial Valve Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecast by Valve Type Alloy, and End User, the market is expected to reach US$ 4,134.40 million by 2027 from US$ 1,959.7 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.

Bovine pericardial valves, also known as bioprosthetic valves, are used as bioprosthetic heart valves, duralclosures, bone and dental membranes, and surgical buttress. The valves are madefrom collagen and metallic materials or alloys, which provides strength andelasticity.Increasingincidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and congenital heart diseases (CHDs),and advantages of tissue-based heart valves over mechanical valves are themajor factors contributing to the growth of the global bovine pericardial valvemarket. However, the market growth is restrained by the limitations associatedwith the tissue-based valves.

Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, LivaNova PLC,Braile Biomedica, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Valcare Medical, Labcor, and AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA.,are among the leading companies operating in the bovine pericardial valve market.

Based on the valve type, theglobal bovine pericardial valve market is segmented into aortic, mitral, andothers. The aortic segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The projected growth of the aortic valves market is attributed tothe increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

Advantages of Tissue Valves over Mechanical Valves

Tissue valves, also known as bioprosthetic valves or biological valves,are a parent product category of bovine pericardial valves, and they are composed of either animal or human tissues. These valves can be used inminimally invasive surgeries and open-heart surgeries. The use of tissue valvese liminates the need for lifelong warfarin therapy to prevent the development ofblood clots, whichis its major advantage over mechanical valves. Moreover, the tissue valves do not require long-term blood thinner therapy; this reduces therisk of stroke or embolism among patients. Moreover, post heart valve replacement surgery, the tissue-based valves help restore the blood flow, lower the risk of bleeding, and allow patients to return to a relatively normal lifestyle.

The bioprosthetic valves are an ideal choice for geriatric heart patients. Elderly people are more vulnerable to the bleeding caused as side effects of warfar in therapy. They are also less likely to outlive their new valves. The tissue-based valves are preferable for patients with decreased life expectancy and high risks of bleeding, such as those suffering from dialysis-dependent kidney diseases. Thus, the advantages of tissue-based bioprosthetic heart valves, such as bovine pericardial valves, over mechanical valves foster the market growth.

In 2019, the aortic segment held the largest share of the market basedon valve type; the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for this segment is likely to witness lucrative growth owing to continuous developments in transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedures, leading to progressively large number of patients undergoing the surgery. Moreover, these surgical procedures are now been reimbursed by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid(CMS) in the US. The expected introduction of such reimbursement policies inother countries in the world would contribute to the growth of the market foraortic valves in other countries in the coming years.

BovinePericardial Valve Market– ByValve Type

Aortic

Mitral

Others

Bovine Pericardial Valve Market– By Alloy

Cobalt-Chrome

Titanium

Nickel-Molybdenum

Others

Bovine Pericardial Valve Market– By End User

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

