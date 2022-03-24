Smoke Evacuation System market Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Demand Analysis 2027

Smoke Evacuation SystemS

Smoke evacuation system market size was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in the product availability and surge in electrosurgical procedures drive the growth of the global smoke evacuation system market. However, technical concerns and scarcity of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in patient preferences for minimally-invasive surgeries is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smoke evacuation system market was valued at $128.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $196.4 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The global smoke evacuation system market is driven by growth in investments toward R&D activities by the key players in the emerging economies, shift in preference toward minimally invasive surgeries, and surge in the number of laparoscopic surgeries performed globally. In addition, the increasing demand for medical aesthetic procedures due to growing awareness toward physical appearance is also expected to supplement the market growth.”

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a nationwide lockdown and created a huge gap between supply and demand for smoke evacuation systems.

Moreover, several elective procedures including aesthetic treatments were postponed owing to strict regulations imposed on clinics and hospitals to prevent the spread of infection.

On the other hand, studies observed that the Covid-19 virus remains in the aerosol for up to three hours, which has boosted the demand for smoke evacuation systems to minimize transmission.

North America dominated the market

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in number of aesthetic procedures performed within the region. However, the global smoke evacuation system market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027, due to rise in consistent effects toward commercializing smoke evacuation devices at lower prices to the end users.

Major market players

Medtronic, Plc

Conmed Corporation

Ethicon

Stryker Corporation

Ecolab

Pall Corporation

Coopersurgical, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Olympus corporation

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

