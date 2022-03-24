US hopes to elevate relations with Việt Nam: Ambassador

VIETNAM, March 24 -

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper (left) paid a courtesy call to Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn and US Ambassador Marc Knapper reviewed and noted with pleasure the positive development of the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership during their meeting in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Leaders of the two countries have maintained visits and meetings, they said, adding that the two sides had also enhanced cooperation in many areas such as economy-trade, COVID-19 prevention and control, climate change response and the settlement of war consequences.

The Vietnamese diplomat expressed his hope that the ambassador would make more contributions to the comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical way, and work with the Vietnamese side to push for visits by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders this year, as well as the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels and channels, including the Party, parliament, and people-to-people diplomacy.

The minister also asked for the diplomat’s close coordination with Vietnamese ministries and agencies to strengthen collaboration in important and priority spheres like post-pandemic economic recovery and growth, improving the resilience of supply chains, building high-quality infrastructure, green and sustainable development, and personnel training.

Knapper expressed his impression of Việt Nam's great development in recent years and spoke highly of the important results of the comprehensive partnership.

The US supports an independent, strong and prosperous Việt Nam, he said, stressing that the US hopes to elevate its relationship with the Southeast Asian nation to a new height.

The diplomat pledged to coordinate closely with Vietnamese ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to foster the exchange of high-level visits in 2022 and boost cooperation between the two countries across several fields, from trade and national defence-security to healthcare, climate change response and energy transition.

Regarding the Ukraine issue, Sơn reiterated Việt Nam’s stance that international disputes and differences should be addressed via peaceful measures in accordance with the basic principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, especially those respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The minister highlighted the need to ensure safety for civilians, including Vietnamese in Ukraine, to evacuate from battle zones.

The two officials emphasised the significance of observing international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and agreed to continue close coordination at regional cooperation frameworks, particularly the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Mekong sub-region. — VNS