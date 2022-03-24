Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,069 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,224 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam supports humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

VIETNAM, March 24 -  

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo 

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has said that Việt Nam supports and is always willing to contribute to the UN’s humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 11th emergency special session on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Giang reasserted Việt Nam’s stance on solving international disputes by peaceful measures based on respecting international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, and not interfering into their internal affairs or using force..

Sharing the international community’s deep concern about the humanitarian situation caused by the war in Ukraine, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that the current urgent priority should to stop fighting, protect civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, deploy humanitarian operations, and evacuate citizens.

The special session was scheduled to continue on Thursday when another resolution on Ukraine is expected. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam supports humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.