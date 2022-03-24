Việt Nam supports humanitarian efforts for Ukraine

VIETNAM, March 24 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has said that Việt Nam supports and is always willing to contribute to the UN’s humanitarian relief for Ukraine.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s 11th emergency special session on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Giang reasserted Việt Nam’s stance on solving international disputes by peaceful measures based on respecting international law, the UN Charter, and the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, and not interfering into their internal affairs or using force..

Sharing the international community’s deep concern about the humanitarian situation caused by the war in Ukraine, the Vietnamese diplomat emphasised that the current urgent priority should to stop fighting, protect civilians and essential civilian infrastructure, deploy humanitarian operations, and evacuate citizens.

The special session was scheduled to continue on Thursday when another resolution on Ukraine is expected. — VNS