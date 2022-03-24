NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The global Lighting fixture Market is estimated to account for US$ 349.92 billion by 2027

New Research Study ""Lighting Fixtures Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

The report on the Lighting Fixtures market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Lighting Fixtures Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Lighting Fixtures Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Lighting Fixtures Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Lighting Fixtures market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Major Key players in this Market:

• Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

• American Electric Lighting

• Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

• Cooper Lighting LLC

• Hubbel Lighting Inc.

• Juno Lighting Group

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LSI Industries.

• Zumtobel Lighting GmbH.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Product Type:

• Ceiling, Pendant and Chandelier

• Wall Mounted

• Recessed

• Portable

• High Bay and Low Bay

• Others (Emergency Lighting, Track Lighting, and Fan)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Application:

• Industrial & Commercial

• Residential

• Outdoor

• Architectural

• Others(Automotive, Aerospace, and Machinery)

Global Lighting Fixtures Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Method of Research

The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

