(Video) - Iran: MEK Resistance Units celebrate Nowruz with anti-regime activities

In defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units, the network of (PMOI/MEK ) inside Iran, are celebrating the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the regime and establishing freedom in Iran.

In defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units, the network of (PMOI/MEK ) inside Iran, are celebrating the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the regime and establishing freedom in Iran.

A poster of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Tehran read, “This New Year heralds the end of the mullahs’ rule and the beginning of the spring of freedom.”

A poster of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Tehran read, “This New Year heralds the end of the mullahs’ rule and the beginning of the spring of freedom.”

The banners and slogans read: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the regime. “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people want the overthrow of Khomeini’s regime in its entirety.”

The banners and slogans read: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the regime. “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people want the overthrow of Khomeini’s regime in its entirety.”

This year will be the year the mullahs’ regime is overthrown, a Resistance Unit member said in her video message. “This will be the year we deliver the Iranian people from the tyrannical rule of the mullahs,” another Resistance Unit member said.

This year will be the year the mullahs’ regime is overthrown, a Resistance Unit member said in her video message. “This will be the year we deliver the Iranian people from the tyrannical rule of the mullahs,” another Resistance Unit member said.

In Isfahan, a Resistance Unit member said, “Spring is the season of breaking the shackles of despair. We will celebrate the next Nowruz in freedom.” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,” another Resistance Unit member from Isfahan said.

In Isfahan, a Resistance Unit member said, “Spring is the season of breaking the shackles of despair. We will celebrate the next Nowruz in freedom.” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,” another Resistance Unit member from Isfahan said.

Posters in Tehran called on Iranian youth to join the growing ranks of Resistance Units in their mission to keep alight the flame of rebellion against tyranny.

In Tehran, the Resistance Units installed posters of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi, underscoring that the only way to achieve freedom is to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.”
— MEK
PARIS, FRANCE, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Iranians mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar year and century, the mullahs’ regime has left very little for Iran’s people to celebrate and be joyful about.

From skyrocketing prices and rising inflation to the growing number of executions and the persecution of protesters and dissidents, the regime has done everything to wipe off the smiles from the faces of Iranians and hopes from their hearts.

But in defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units, the network of(PMOI- MEK )inside Iran, are celebrating the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establishing freedom in Iran.

In Tehran, the Resistance Units installed posters of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi, underscoring that the only way to achieve freedom is to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.

A poster of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Tehran read, “This New Year heralds the end of the mullahs’ rule and the beginning of the spring of freedom.”

Other posters in Tehran called on Iranian youth to join the growing ranks of Resistance Units in their mission to keep alight the flame of rebellion against tyranny.

In their homes, the Resistance Units posted banners, placards, and wrote graffiti, calling for the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the liberation of Iran from the clutches of the mullahs, in Tehran and various cities including Rasht, Khomam (Gilan), Isfahan, Shiraz, Urmia, Qom, Ahvaz, Sabzevar, and Sarpol Zahab.

The banners and slogans read: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the regime of the velayat-e faqih,” “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people want the overthrow of the inhuman Khomeini’s regime in its entirety.”

Adorned their tables with a message of hope for freedom and regime change, paying homage to the martyrs of the struggle for freedom, and expressing solidarity with the mothers of young protesters killed by regime security forces in recent years.

“I am eager for freedom. This year will be the year the mullahs’ regime is overthrown,” a Resistance Unit member said in her video message.“This will be the year we deliver the Iranian people from the tyrannical rule of the mullahs,” another Resistance Unit member said.

In Isfahan, a Resistance Unit member said, “Spring is the season of breaking the shackles of despair. We will uproot the mullahs’ rule. We will celebrate the next Nowruz in freedom.” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,” another Resistance Unit member from Isfahan said.

In Hamedan, a Resistance Unit member held a sign reading, “The sprouts of freedom will break the ice of tyranny and bask rebellious cities with the promise of spring.”

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here

The regime has done everything to wipe off the smiles from the faces of Iranians and hopes from their hearts.

You just read:

(Video) - Iran: MEK Resistance Units celebrate Nowruz with anti-regime activities

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) - Iran: MEK Resistance Units celebrate Nowruz with anti-regime activities
(Video) - Iran Opposition NCRI Warns Delisting IRGC Will Lead To ‘Terrorism and Mayhem’
( Video)- IRAN : Khamenei admits economic problems will not go away soon
View All Stories From This Author