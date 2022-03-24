(Video) - Iran: MEK Resistance Units celebrate Nowruz with anti-regime activities

In defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units, the network of (PMOI/MEK ) inside Iran, are celebrating the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the regime and establishing freedom in Iran. A poster of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Tehran read, “This New Year heralds the end of the mullahs’ rule and the beginning of the spring of freedom.” The banners and slogans read: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the regime. “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people want the overthrow of Khomeini’s regime in its entirety.” This year will be the year the mullahs’ regime is overthrown, a Resistance Unit member said in her video message. “This will be the year we deliver the Iranian people from the tyrannical rule of the mullahs,” another Resistance Unit member said. In Isfahan, a Resistance Unit member said, “Spring is the season of breaking the shackles of despair. We will celebrate the next Nowruz in freedom.” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,” another Resistance Unit member from Isfahan said.

PARIS, FRANCE, March 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Iranians mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar year and century, the mullahs’ regime has left very little for Iran’s people to celebrate and be joyful about.From skyrocketing prices and rising inflation to the growing number of executions and the persecution of protesters and dissidents, the regime has done everything to wipe off the smiles from the faces of Iranians and hopes from their hearts.But in defiance of the suppression of the mullahs, members of the Resistance Units, the network of(PMOI- MEK ) inside Iran, are celebrating the new year and century by reiterating their commitment to overthrow the mullahs’ regime and establishing freedom in Iran.In Tehran, the Resistance Units installed posters of Iranian Resistance Leader Massoud Rajavi , underscoring that the only way to achieve freedom is to overthrow the mullahs’ regime.A poster of Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Tehran read, “This New Year heralds the end of the mullahs’ rule and the beginning of the spring of freedom.”Other posters in Tehran called on Iranian youth to join the growing ranks of Resistance Units in their mission to keep alight the flame of rebellion against tyranny.In their homes, the Resistance Units posted banners, placards, and wrote graffiti, calling for the overthrow of the clerical dictatorship and the liberation of Iran from the clutches of the mullahs, in Tehran and various cities including Rasht, Khomam (Gilan), Isfahan, Shiraz, Urmia, Qom, Ahvaz, Sabzevar, and Sarpol Zahab.The banners and slogans read: “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi,” “Maryam Rajavi: Rise up to overthrow the regime of the velayat-e faqih,” “Death to Khamenei, viva Rajavi,” “Massoud Rajavi: The Iranian people want the overthrow of the inhuman Khomeini’s regime in its entirety.”Adorned their tables with a message of hope for freedom and regime change, paying homage to the martyrs of the struggle for freedom, and expressing solidarity with the mothers of young protesters killed by regime security forces in recent years.“I am eager for freedom. This year will be the year the mullahs’ regime is overthrown,” a Resistance Unit member said in her video message.“This will be the year we deliver the Iranian people from the tyrannical rule of the mullahs,” another Resistance Unit member said.In Isfahan, a Resistance Unit member said, “Spring is the season of breaking the shackles of despair. We will uproot the mullahs’ rule. We will celebrate the next Nowruz in freedom.” “Death to Khamenei, long live freedom,” another Resistance Unit member from Isfahan said.In Hamedan, a Resistance Unit member held a sign reading, “The sprouts of freedom will break the ice of tyranny and bask rebellious cities with the promise of spring.”

