Antimony Industry Players To Team Up To Strategize Technological Developments

Antimony Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TBRC’s antimony market research, strategic collaborations and joint ventures between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Companies producing antimony are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and antimony products. For instance, Tibet Huayu Mining, a Chinese company that is principally engaged in mining, ore dressing, geological survey and trading businesses of nonferrous metal and TALCO Gold, a Tajikistan state-owned aluminum producing company, entered into a joint venture. The joint venture intends to produce 2.2 tonnes of gold, 15,000 tonnes of antimony, and 6,000 tonnes of antimony oxide each year. In May 2021, United States Antimony, a company that produces antimony and sells antimony products, and Perpetua, a mining company that is based in the United States, signed a collaboration agreement. This potential partnership would provide the only antimony products mined and refined in the United States. Both companies benefit from the mine's proximity to US Antimony's processing facilities.

The global antimony market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.23%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global antimony market is expected to reach $5.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.65%.

The increasing fire accidents and stringent fire safety regulations are expected to propel the growth of the global antimony market. According to fire safety rules, prevention is the first step in avoiding fire-related accidents. As a result of an increase in fire accidents, demand for fire safety regulations, led to an increase in antimony production as antimony is commonly used as a flame inhibitor in fire-resistant apparel, flame retardants, and various fire protection systems. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there were 1,388,500 fires in the United States in 2020, with 3,500 civilian deaths and 15,200 injuries. According to the NFPA, there was a 23% increase in fire-related deaths in 2020 from 2012. According to the antimony market forecast, a rise in fire incidents and stringent fire safety regulations drive the market.

Major players covered in the global antimony industry are BASF SE, Campine NV, Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Belmont Metals, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd., and Belmont Metals.

TBRC’s global antimony market report is segmented by type into antimony trioxide, antimony pentoxide, alloys, metal ingots, others, by application into flame retardants, plastic additives, lead acid batteries, glass and ceramics, others, by end-user industry into chemical, automotive, electrical and electronics, others.

